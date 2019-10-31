Packers' Aaron Jones: Still has cap on practice reps

Jones (shoulder) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Jones missed a handful of snaps on offense during a Week 8 win at Kansas City due to a shoulder injury, which now has impacted his practice reps for a second straight session. He'll aim for an uncapped showing Friday as the Packers ramp up for another visit to an AFC West opponent (Sunday against the Chargers in L.A.).

