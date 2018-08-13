Packers' Aaron Jones: Still limited at practice
Jones (hamstring, suspension) was a limited practice participant Monday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Jones initially thought he'd only miss a few days of practice, but he ended up sitting out for two weeks and didn't play in Thursday's preseason opener against Tennessee. He finally made it back to practice Sunday and Monday, albeit as a limited participant. Already facing a two-game suspension to open the season, Jones is missing out on a valuable chance to prove he's deserving of a key role beginning in Week 3. Jamaal Williams had 24 yards and a touchdown on six touches in the preseason opener, while Ty Montgomery was a non-factor with three carries for nine yards and zero catches on two targets. Jones likely will be held out of Thursday's preseason game against the Steelers unless he makes it through a full practice Tuesday without incident.
