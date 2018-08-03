Packers' Aaron Jones: Still not practicing
Jones (hamstring, suspension) isn't practicing Friday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Jones expected to return by Thursday but will instead miss a full week of practice. Already facing a two-game suspension to begin the season, Jones needs to get on the practice field to make his case for a role in the Green Bay backfield upon returning in Week 3. His absence has allowed Jamaal Williams and Ty Montgomery to dominate first-team reps in training camp, though Jones still has time to make some noise during the preseason.
