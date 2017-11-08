Packers' Aaron Jones: Still splitting reps with Montgomery
Jones and Ty Montgomery will continue to work as part of a committee at running back, with the rookie handling most of the early down work while Montgomery earns most of the third-down snaps, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
While there wasn't much for the Packers to be pleased about in Monday's 30-17 loss to the Lions, head coach Mike McCarthy said he was happy about the division of work between Jones and Montgomery. Game flow shifted the playing time in Montgomery's favor, limiting Jones to his lowest snap share (34 percent) and carry total (five) since he first earned a role in the offense. The likelihood of a more competitive contest Week 10 against the Bears should swing things back in Jones' favor, at least to some degree. Jones will likely remain the weekly favorite to lead the Packers in carries, but his involvement as a receiver should be limited unless Montgomery misses time due to injury. This could be a frustrating timeshare, particularly given the lack of total touchdowns up for grabs with Brett Hundley directing the offense.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Just five carries in loss•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Looks like clear No. 1 running back•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Eclipses century mark in loss•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Shares workload Sunday•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Set to split carries with Montgomery Sunday•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Could start over Montgomery•
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
SportsLine: Sit Hopkins, not Goff
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What You Missed: Rawls gets another shot
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...