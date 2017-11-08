Jones and Ty Montgomery will continue to work as part of a committee at running back, with the rookie handling most of the early down work while Montgomery earns most of the third-down snaps, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

While there wasn't much for the Packers to be pleased about in Monday's 30-17 loss to the Lions, head coach Mike McCarthy said he was happy about the division of work between Jones and Montgomery. Game flow shifted the playing time in Montgomery's favor, limiting Jones to his lowest snap share (34 percent) and carry total (five) since he first earned a role in the offense. The likelihood of a more competitive contest Week 10 against the Bears should swing things back in Jones' favor, at least to some degree. Jones will likely remain the weekly favorite to lead the Packers in carries, but his involvement as a receiver should be limited unless Montgomery misses time due to injury. This could be a frustrating timeshare, particularly given the lack of total touchdowns up for grabs with Brett Hundley directing the offense.