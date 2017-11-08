Packers' Aaron Jones: Still splitting with Montgomery
Jones and Ty Montgomery will continue to work as a committee, with the rookie handling most of the early down work while the veteran gets most of the third-down snaps, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
While there wasn't much else to be pleased about, Packers coach Mike McCarthy said he was happy about the division of work between Jones and Montgomery in Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Lions. Circumstances shifted the playing time in Montgomery's favor, limiting Jones to his lowest snap share (34 percent) since he first earned a role in the offense. The likelihood of a closer contest should move things back in Jones' favor, at least to some degree, in Sunday's road game against the Bears. The rookie remains a weekly favorite to lead the Packers in carries, but his involvement as a receiver figures to be limited unless Montgomery misses time with an injury.
