Jones (knee/ankle) rushed 12 times for 48 yards and lost a fumble while catching three of four targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Lions.

Jones lost a physical battle to Detroit's front seven, as he was seen getting up gingerly after some big hits (including the one he lost a fumble on). The 28-year-old battled minor injuries throughout the season, but he still finished with 1,516 yards from scrimmage and seven combined touchdowns. Jones should continue to be the focal point on offense for a Green Bay squad with an aging quarterback and a raw receiving corps.