Jones rushed 13 times for 35 yards and caught four of six targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 23-19 loss to the Steelers.

Jones struggled to get much going in Sunday's narrow defeat. While he led the Packers in targets, he didn't gain much territory on his few grabs. In the running game, teammate AJ Dillon topped Green Bay with 70 yards on nine carries. The versatile Jones will strive to bounce back at home next Sunday versus the Chargers.