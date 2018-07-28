Packers' Aaron Jones: Suffers hamstring injury
Jones was absent from Saturday's practice due to a tight hamstring, Jason Wilde of ESPN.com reports.
Jones' chances of staking a claim to the Packers backfield have taken significant hits in the month of July. First, he was handed a two-game suspension for an October traffic stop in which he avoided legal punishment with a plea deal but was considered a violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy. Jones will bookend the month with a health concern of unknown severity. During his absence, Jamaal Williams and Ty Montgomery will continue to battle for slotting at running back, which is of utmost importance for the first two contests of the campaign and perhaps even with Jones in the fold Week 3 and beyond.
