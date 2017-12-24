Packers' Aaron Jones: Suffers MCL injury Saturday
Jones injured the MCL in his left knee during Saturday's defeat to the Vikings, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
During a media session Sunday, head coach Mike McCarthy touched on Jones' health, noting he suffered a similar knee injury to the MCL sprain from Week 10. Only this time, Jones' left knee is ailing him, instead of the right one. The previous issue forced a two-game absence, so Jones' rookie year seems to be in peril. Expect clarification on his status in the coming days, but Jamaal Williams is poised to be the unquestioned lead back if Jones is shut down for the season finale.
