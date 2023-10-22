Jones (hamstring) is listed as active Sunday in Denver, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Jones missed three of four games after straining his left hamstring Week 1, but even with the benefit of the Packers' Week 6 bye, he wasn't able to log a full practice Wednesday through Friday this week. It remains to be seen if he'll be able to handle a full complement of snaps, but if he does, he'll push AJ Dillon back to a secondary role in the Packers offense. Considering his lack of availability this season, Jones doesn't have much output to speak of -- 141 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in two appearances -- but he posted at least 1,190 total yards and seven-plus TDs in each campaign from 2019-2022.