Packers' Aaron Jones: Suits up for first time Sunday
Jones suited up for his first NFL game Sunday but did not record a snap on offense, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.
Jones was in uniform Sunday after being scratched in Week 1 in favor of fellow rookie Devante Mays, but he was used only as insurance, as Ty Montgomery and Jamaal Williams took every running back snap. Jones is listed ahead of Mays on the depth chart, but both players have now suited up once without seeing a snap on offense, so they are essentially side-by-side for the No. 3 running back role as things stand.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Inactive in Week 1•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Opens regular season as No. 3 back•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Ends preseason with a bang•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Effective in third preseason game•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Finds end zone Saturday•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Remains No. 3 running back•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...