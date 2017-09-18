Jones suited up for his first NFL game Sunday but did not record a snap on offense, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

Jones was in uniform Sunday after being scratched in Week 1 in favor of fellow rookie Devante Mays, but he was used only as insurance, as Ty Montgomery and Jamaal Williams took every running back snap. Jones is listed ahead of Mays on the depth chart, but both players have now suited up once without seeing a snap on offense, so they are essentially side-by-side for the No. 3 running back role as things stand.