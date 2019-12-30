Packers' Aaron Jones: Surpasses 1,000 rushing yards

Jones carried the ball 25 times for 100 yards in the team's Week 17 win over Detroit. He also added two receptions for 43 yards.

Jones gained 10 yards or more on three separate carries, recording at least 100 rushing yards for the fifth time this season. By racking up 439 rushing yards in the last four games of the regular season, Jones also surpassed 1,000 yards on the ground for the first time in his career.Though the playoffs lie ahead for the Packers, Jones will be entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2020, and figures to once again lead the backfield with Jamaal Williams working closely behind him.