The NFL lifted Jones' suspension Monday, per the league's official transaction log.

Thus concludes Jones' two-game ban for a violation of the NFL's policy on substances of abuse. With Jamaal Wiliams serving as the primary option on the ground game during that time, the Packers ranked 25th in the category with 83.5 rushing yards per game. The team's modest 4.0 yards per carry is actually getting weighed down by Williams' dismal mark of 3.4. There's nowhere to go but up, and Jones can do just that after recording 5.5 YPC and two 100-yard efforts as a rookie last season.

More News
Our Latest Stories