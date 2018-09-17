Packers' Aaron Jones: Suspension lifted
The NFL lifted Jones' suspension Monday, per the league's official transaction log.
Thus concludes Jones' two-game ban for a violation of the NFL's policy on substances of abuse. With Jamaal Wiliams serving as the primary option on the ground game during that time, the Packers ranked 25th in the category with 83.5 rushing yards per game. The team's modest 4.0 yards per carry is actually getting weighed down by Williams' dismal mark of 3.4. There's nowhere to go but up, and Jones can do just that after recording 5.5 YPC and two 100-yard efforts as a rookie last season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy impact of Gordon to Patriots
The Patriots are trading for Josh Gordon, and here's what it means in Fantasy.
-
Believe in Callaway? Cook panic?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 2 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe.
-
Week 2 reactions plus early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down the key story lines from Week 2, while giving a sneak preview of the...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...