Packers' Aaron Jones: Takes part in OTAs
Jones (knee) was on the field for the first round for OTAs, Mike Spofford of Packers.com reports.
Jones missed Week 17 of his rookie season with an MCL sprain, but there hasn't been any suggestion the injury impacted his offseason preparation. With Ty Montgomery also taking the field last week, the Packers appear to have all their running backs healthy as they begin the process to sort out roles. Jamaal Williams is also in the mix, though he and Montgomery both fell shy of four yards per carry last season, whereas Jones averaged 5.5 on 81 totes. Jones may face a fine or suspension from the NFL for an October incident in which he was cited for driving under the influence of marijuana.
