Jones (knee) participated in Thursday's practice, Kassidy Hill of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

As of Wednesday's estimated injury report, Jones had strung together four straight limited listings as he draws closer to recovering from the sprained MCL that he suffered Week 11 against the Chargers. So far, he's missed three games in a row as a result of the issue, which allowed AJ Dillon to lead the Packers backfield during that stretch. Having said that, Dillon has yet to practice this week due to a thumb concern, so Jones could have RB reps to himself Sunday versus the Buccaneers if he's able to return and the former is limited or sidelined.