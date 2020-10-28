Coach Matt LaFleur said the Packers will be "very careful" with Jones' strained calf, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
LaFleur also said the team hopes to have Jones back in the lineup sooner than later, though the overarching theme is one of caution. Jamaal Williams filled in effectively Week 7 at Houston, and he could get another start Sunday against the 49ers. Practice reports throughout the week should provide some information on Jones' progress.
