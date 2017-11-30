Packers' Aaron Jones: Taking part in team drills Thursday
Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said that Jones (knee) would take part in team drills Thursday in what he labeled a "trial return" for the running back, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
While McCarthy's comments would seemingly suggest Jones will be able to do a little more Thursday after being listed as a limited participant Wednesday, it's still possible that the rookie will be shielded from full contact, which could prevent him from putting in a full practice. Nonetheless, it appears Jones may have a realistic shot at returning from the left knee sprain and suiting up Sunday against the Buccaneers, though he may be eased back into the mix in a supplementary role behind fellow first-year back Jamaal Williams. The other running back who has started for the Packers this season, Ty Montgomery (ribs), seems to have made less progress than Jones in his recovery and could be bound for a third consecutive absence in Week 13.
