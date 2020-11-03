Coach Matt LaFleur said a decision on Jones' (calf) availability will come down to the wire ahead of Thursday's game at San Francisco, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports. "We'll give him up to game time, and then we'll figure it out," LaFleur noted. "So we'll see."

Jones was listed as LP on Monday's practice estimate and officially was a limited participant at Tuesday's walk-through. Ideally, the Packers would like him to elevate to full by Wednesday, but considering the state of their backfield, waiting until a pregame workout Thursday seems like a prudent approach. With both Jamaal Williams (not injury related) and AJ Dillon (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Jones, Tyler Ervin and practice squad member Dexter Williams are the only running backs available to the Packers. As a result, Jones may have a huge workload this week if he's able to get past (or play through) his strained calf.