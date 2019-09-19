Coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday that the Packers would "like to even out those touches a little bit" between Jones and Jamaal Williams, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

LaFleur's comments come on the heels of Jones receiving a career-high 27 touches, which he turned into 150 yards from scrimmage and one TD run. However, Jones' usage was static from the season opener (59 percent of the snaps on offense) to Week 2 (61), and Williams' workload actually increased as well from 41 to 49 percent of those plays. Despite having a slight lead in work, Jones has more than doubled Williams' touch count (41-19) to date. Considering Jones is averaging 4.3 YPC to Williams' 2.0, LaFleur doesn't have much impetus to change what's been working, health aside. Notably, Jones ended both of his first two campaigns on IR, so upping Williams' number of snaps/touches could help the former stay fresh throughout the season and potentially into the playoffs.