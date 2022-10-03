Jones rushed 16 times for 110 yards in Sunday's 27-24 overtime win over the Patriots. He also caught three of four targets for five yards.

Jones rebounded from a down Week 3 outing by being his usual dynamic self. The tailback has averaged over 6.5 yards per carry in three of Green Bay's four games so far, and despite posting a season high with 16 rushes Sunday, teammate AJ Dillon was still handed one more carry than him. While Dillon managed 84 scrimmage yards on his 18 total touches, Jones hit the 115-yard mark for the second time in three games. One of the league's most efficient playmakers, Jones will look to keep it rolling against the Giants in London next Sunday.