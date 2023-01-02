Jones carried the ball 14 times for 111 yards and caught two of three targets for two yards in Sunday's 41-17 win over the Vikings.

Green Bay ran away with this one early, but Jones didn't need many touches to record his first 100-yard performance since Week 10. The 28-year-old has now produced his third 1,000-yard season in the last four years, and he's only 32 yards short of a new career high heading into the Packers' must-win Week 18 game against the Lions.