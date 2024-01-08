Jones rushed the ball 22 times for 111 yards in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Bears. He added five receptions on five targets for 30 yards.

Jones continued his strong close to the regular season, topping both 20 rushing attempts and 100 rushing yards for the third consecutive game. He tallied long gains of 17 and 14 yards, but he was primarily effective in helping keep Green Bay's offense on schedule with 14 of his carries going for a gain of at least four yards. Jones also saw an uptick in his involvement as a pass catcher, recording a season-high five receptions. He could see a slight downtick in work in a wild-card round matchup against the Cowboys if AJ Dillon (neck) can return, but Jones should serve as the team's lead back in the matchup.