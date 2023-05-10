Jones worked with Jordan Love in California this offseason, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Jones suggested Wednesday that earning Aaron Rodgers' trust had been a big factor in his personal success, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. The 28-year-old running back now hopes to form a similar on-field relationship with the Packers' new starting quarterback, hoping his experience as a pass catcher and blocker can help Love thrive. The Packers again figure to run much of their offense through Jones and power back AJ Dillon, with Love's mobility potentially adding a third component defenses need to be aware of on the ground. Jones had odd stat lines in his final season playing alongside Rodgers, getting only two TDs out of a career-high 1,121 rushing yards but then five TDs from 395 receiving yards. The receiving production will be tougher to maintain post-Rodgers, though Jones figures to remain one of the team's pass-catching priorities given how young the Packers are at WR and TE.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Restructures contract for 2023•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Anticipated back in 2023•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Struggles in last game of season•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Ready for Sunday night•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Another limited session•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Stays limited at practice•