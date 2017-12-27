Packers' Aaron Jones: Trending toward sitting out finale
Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said that Jones (knee) wouldn't practice Wednesday and is likely to sit out Sunday's game against the Lions, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
It was widely assumed that Jones would have a tough time making it back on the field for the season finale after suffering an MCL sprain in his left knee in the Week 16 loss to the Vikings. Jones dealt with a similar injury to his right knee earlier in his rookie campaign and missed two games, so the Packers appear poised to proceed with Jamaal Williams as their lead runner in Week 17. McCarthy also noted that Devante Mays, who hasn't logged any offensive snaps in the Packers' last five games, would likely reenter the backfield mix and potentially get some carries Sunday.
