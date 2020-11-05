The Packers are increasingly hopeful that Jones (calf), who is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the 49ers, will be able to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Listed as a limited practice participant on each of the Packers' three reports this week, Jones hasn't proven that he's completely moved past the calf strain that has sidelined him for the team's past two games. That being said, Jones has apparently shown improvement over the past few days, so the Packers will likely clear him to play if he can make it through an early warmup without issue. Clarification on Jones' status one way or the other should come approximately 90 minutes prior to the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, when the Packers release their inactive list. If Jones is available, Rapoport notes that the running back could be in store for a limited role, which supports what Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported earlier Thursday. With AJ Dillon and Jamaal Williams already ruled out for Week 9 after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Tyler Ervin -- who has lined up mostly out wide or in the slot this season -- and practice squad callup Dexter Williams are the only other healthy running backs on the roster.