Jones (toe) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Jones' reps were capped for the second day in a row after he picked up a toe injury in the Packers' Week 15 win over the Panthers. Fortunately for Jones and his fantasy managers, the running back relayed earlier Thursday that despite his limitations, he's "feeling good" and "ready to go" for Sunday's showdown with the Titans, according to Olivia Reiner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. If Jones can increase his activity in Friday's practice, he should approach the Week 16 contest without a designation.
