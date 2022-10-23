Jones rushed eight times for only 23 yards but brought in nine of 10 targets for 53 yards and two touchdowns in the Packers' 23-21 loss to the Commanders on Sunday.

The Packers ran the ball only 12 times overall in their third straight loss, but Jones more than made it up to fantasy managers with his work through the air. The versatile veteran paced the Packers in receptions and trailed Allen Lazard by only two yards for a share of the team lead in that category as well. Jones' second score, a 21-yard grab down the left sideline, put Green Bay within two points, but a last-ditch drive fell short. Jones' pass-catching production was a season-best effort for him across the board, and he'll look to play an integral part again during a Week 8 Sunday night road showdown versus the Bills.