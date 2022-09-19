Jones rushed 15 times for 132 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Bears. He also caught all three of his targets for 38 yards and a touchdown.

Jones gave the Packers a 10-7 lead with a 15-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter, then found the end zone again before halftime from eight yards out on a touch pass from Aaron Rodgers. A 36-yard burst put Jones over the 100-yard rushing mark early in the third quarter. Meanwhile, AJ Dillon mustered only 67 scrimmage yards on 19 touches. After being out-touched 15-8 by Dillon in Week 1, Jones seems to have restored his place as the top option in Green Bay's backfield heading into a Week 3 matchup with the stingy Tampa Bay run defense, though both running backs should continue to play sizable roles.