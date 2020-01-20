Play

Packers' Aaron Jones: Two total touchdowns in loss

Jones rushed 12 times for 56 yards and a touchdown and brought in all five targets for 27 yards and another score during the Packers' 37-20 loss to the 49ers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

Jones' rushing yardage total paced the Packers for the evening, and he was able to find the end zone on a nine-yard grab and a one-yard rush in the third and fourth quarter, respectively. The two-score tally was a fitting cap to a stellar regular season for Jones, one that saw him rush for a career-high 1,084 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding a 49-474-3 line through the air. Jones will look to put together an even bigger season in 2020 in anticipation of going into unrestricted free agency ahead of the 2021 campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories