Packers' Aaron Jones: Two total touchdowns in loss

Jones rushed 12 times for 56 yards and a touchdown and brought in all five targets for 27 yards and another score during the Packers' 37-20 loss to the 49ers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

Jones' rushing yardage total paced the Packers for the evening, and he was able to find the end zone on a nine-yard grab and a one-yard rush in the third and fourth quarter, respectively. The two-score tally was a fitting cap to a stellar regular season for Jones, one that saw him rush for a career-high 1,084 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding a 49-474-3 line through the air. Jones will look to put together an even bigger season in 2020 in anticipation of going into unrestricted free agency ahead of the 2021 campaign.