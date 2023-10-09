Jones (hamstring) is viewed as unlikely to play Monday night against the Raiders, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Initially injured in Week 1, Jones missed Weeks 2 and 3 before returning to face the Lions in Week 4 when he played 20 offensive snaps in the 14-point loss. It's possible he suffered a setback versus Detroit, as he's had 11 days to get ready for Monday's date with Las Vegas. The Packers have a bye next week and may want Jones to just get to 100 percent health for the final 12 weeks of the season. If Jones doesn't play, AJ Dillon and Patrick Taylor will handle most of the backfield work.