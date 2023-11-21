Coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that Jones (knee) is "highly unlikely" to play Thursday at Detroit, but he doesn't believe the running back will be placed on injured reserve, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

LaFleur's comment backs up a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN earlier Tuesday that Jones has an MCL sprain and is deemed week-to-week after getting injured this past Sunday against the Chargers. Jones predictably has been listed as a non-participant on both of the Packers' Week 12 practice reports, while AJ Dillon (groin) has been listed as limited and Emanuel Wilson (shoulder) has been a DNP on both occasions. Assuming Jones sits out Thursday, Dillon would be in line for the top gig out of Green Bay's backfield, assuming he's healthy enough to play himself.