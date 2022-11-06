Following Sunday's 15-9 loss to the Lions, Jones was sporting a walking boot on his left foot, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Per Schneidman, the running back -- who left Sunday's game early with an ankle injury -- "had a very noticeable limp" in the locker room afterward. As a result, Jones' status for next weekend's game against the Cowboys will need to be closely monitored. If he's out or limited in Week 10, added carries will be available for AJ Dillon, with Kylin Hill in the mix for increased complementary snaps.