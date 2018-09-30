Jones rushed 11 times for 65 yards and a touchdown while catching his lone target for 17 yards in Sunday's 22-0 home win over Buffalo.

Jones averaged a healthy 7.0 yards on six carries in his return from suspension last week, and he kept the good times rolling with 38 more rushing yards than Jamaal Williams on the same number of carries this week. The highlight of his day was a three-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Jones is probably the most gifted running back on the Packers in terms of pure rushing ability, so his role could keep growing in the weeks ahead, starting with the Week 5 matchup against a Lions defense that's been susceptible to big plays on the ground.