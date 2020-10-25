Jones (calf) traveled with the Packers to Houston and is considered a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Texans, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette previously indicated that the Packers weren't expected to push the running back, whose MRI revealed what's being described as a very mild calf strain. Though Pelissero notes that Jones wants to play, he adds that "Green Bay's medical staff is always cautious" and if the team's top rusher isn't 100 percent, he won't go Sunday. In that scenario, Jamaal Williams and AJ Dillon would be in line for increased roles, with Dexter Williams in reserve. Final confirmation of Jones' Week 7 status will arrive upon the release of the Packers' inactives in advance of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff.