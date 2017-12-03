Packers' Aaron Jones: Will make return Week 13
Jones (knee) is active Sunday against the Buccaneers.
Jones will suit up following a two-week absence, making his return on the early end of the originally proposed 3-to-6 week timetable. Fantasy owners counting on Jones to aid their playoff push may want to temper expectations, however, as according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, he is expected to take a secondary role in the backfield to Jamaal Williams. It has been Williams who has carried the load in the absence of Jones and Ty Montgomery (ribs), as the fellow rookie back has seen 82 percent or more of the snap share in back-to-back weeks. Look for a heavy dose of Williams again while the team eases Jones back into action, though Jones should ramp up his workload in the coming weeks. He's been Green Bay's most effective runner this season, sporting a 5.3 YPC average across 70 opportunities.
