Jones (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The extent of the knee injury Jones suffered in Week 16 is still not entirely certain, but it has prevented him from practicing this week, and will sideline him for the Packers' regular season finale. Jones finishes his rookie season with a pedestrian 448 yards, but he will be a player to keep in mind heading into fantasy drafts in 2018. He averaged a healthy 5.5 yards per carry, and proved capable of handling lead-back duties several times during the campaign.