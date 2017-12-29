Packers' Aaron Jones: Will not play this week
Jones (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions.
The extent of the knee injury Jones suffered in Week 16 is still not entirely certain, but it has prevented him from practicing this week, and will sideline him for the Packers' regular season finale. Jones finishes his rookie season with a pedestrian 448 yards, but he will be a player to keep in mind heading into fantasy drafts in 2018. He averaged a healthy 5.5 yards per carry, and proved capable of handling lead-back duties several times during the campaign.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Trending toward sitting out finale•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Looks unlikely for season finale•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Suffers MCL injury Saturday•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: MRI on tap•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Will stay on sidelines for rest of night•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Injures knee Saturday•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
SportsLine: Start Ginn, not Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.