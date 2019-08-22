Packers' Aaron Jones: Will sit Thursday after all
Due to less than ideal field conditions, Jones and the rest of the Packers' starters will not play in Thursday's preseason game against the Raiders.
Jones was slated to make his preseason debut and play to play a series in the contest, but he won't suit up after all due to the conditions north of the border in Winnipeg. Jamaal Williams will also sit out, likely leading to plenty of Dexter Williams and Tre Carson reps.
