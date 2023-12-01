Coach Matt LaFleur ruled out Jones (knee) ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Kassidy Hill of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Jones thus will miss his second game in a row due to the MCL sprain that he sustained Week 11 against the Chargers. He hasn't practiced since then, but he'll be afforded an extra day of rest before the Packers reconvene for on-field work next Thursday ahead of a road matchup with the Giants on Monday Night Football on Dec. 11. In the meantime, AJ Dillon will continue to man Green Bay's backfield, with Patrick Taylor serving as his primary reserve.