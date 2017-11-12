Packers' Aaron Jones: Won't return Sunday
Jones (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday's game in Chicago.
When a player is carted off the field, getting clearance to return is never guaranteed. With a limp in tow, Jones is set for testing on his left knee to determine the precise nature of the ailment. Expect Ty Montgomery to see an uptick in reps, but Jamaal Williams is a candidate to receive work out of the backfield as well.
