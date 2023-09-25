Coach Matt LaFleur said Jones (hamstring) would have been a limited participant Monday if the team had practiced, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Jones has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, but the starting running back is making progress in his recovery. Green Bay didn't practice Monday after Sunday's 18-17 win over the Saints, but Jones' status on Tuesday's practice report should be a key indicator regarding his potential availability for Thursday's home game against the Lions.