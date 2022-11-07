Jones (ankle) received negative X-ray results Monday and "should be able to play this week" according to a source familiar with the situation, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jones' encouraging injury news is an extremely beneficial development for a Packers team that also saw Romeo Doubs (ankle) and Christian Watson (concussion) depart during Sunday's divisional loss to the Lions, and can ill afford to lose more playmakers on offense. It's too early to say whether Jones will return to action Week 10 against the Cowboys before seeing what he does in practice, but it's certainly encouraging that he has a chance to suit up. If Jones is limited in any capacity come game-time, AJ Dillon would likely stand to handle an increased backfield role.