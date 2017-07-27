Peck was placed on the Non-Football Injury list due to an undisclosed injury, Jimmy Carlton of OnMilwaukee.com reports.

Peck is facing long odds to make the Packers' roster, as Martellus Bennett, Richard Rodgers, and Lance Kendricks are all locks at the position. Beau Sandland and Peck are left to battle for the fourth spot, which may or may not earn a Week 1 roster spot. Peck will be looking to return as soon as possible to fight for a slot, but it's unclear when he'll be able to do so.