Packers' Aaron Peck: Nursing neck injury

Peck is currently dealing with a neck issue, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

Peck is looking to make an impressing during training camp, as he figures to be a long shot at landing on the final roster. The neck injury will certainly hinder his chances, but the severity of the issue is unknown.

