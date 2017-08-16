Packers' Aaron Peck: Nursing neck injury
Peck is currently dealing with a neck issue, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.
Peck is looking to make an impressing during training camp, as he figures to be a long shot at landing on the final roster. The neck injury will certainly hinder his chances, but the severity of the issue is unknown.
