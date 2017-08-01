Peck (hamstring) was activated from the Non-Football Injury list Tuesday, Pete Dougherty of the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune reports.
It's going to be difficult to win a pass-catching role on the Packers' offense, especially at tight end, where Martellus Bennett, Richard Rodgers, and Lance Kendricks all are higher in the depth chart. It'll be surprising if Peck makes the 53-man roster when September rolls around.
