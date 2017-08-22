Play

Packers' Aaron Peck: Returns to practice Tuesday

Peck (neck) participated in Packers' practice Tuesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

This is a good sign for Peck's chances of playing Saturday in Denver. This will be a big chance to chizzle out a role and try hanging onto Green Bay's 53-man roster.

CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories