Packers' Aaron Peck: Watching from sidelines Saturday

Peck (neck) will not suit up for Saturday's preseason contest with the Redskins.

Saturday's game would have been a great opportunity for Peck to make a serious impression to prove he's worth keeping around as a fourth tight end. His next opportunity to play will be a preseason game in Denver on Aug. 26.

