Packers' Aaron Ripkowski: De facto No. 2 running back in Week 12
Ripkowski had one carry for four yards in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.
Ripkowski did not do anything notable from a fantasy perspective, but he was the only running back besides Jamaal Williams to see the field Sunday night, as fellow ball carrier Devante Mays served only as insurance. Ripkowski could work in a similar role in Week 13 if Ty Montgomery (ribs) remains sidelined, but in that scenario, Williams would still figure to dominate the backfield touches like he did against the Steelers.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Ripkowski: Records three touches in Week 10•
-
Packers' Aaron Ripkowski: Hauls in one catch Monday•
-
Packers' Aaron Ripkowski: Records two touches Thursday•
-
Packers' Aaron Ripkowski: Limited to blocking duty in Week 1•
-
Packers' Aaron Ripkowski: Set to start at fullback•
-
Packers' Aaron Ripkowski: Sees first preseason action•
-
Kamara No. 1? Sit Broncos? Ajayi?
Heath Cummings discusses Alvin Kamara's remarkable rookie season, and the continuing struggles...
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.