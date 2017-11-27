Ripkowski had one carry for four yards in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.

Ripkowski did not do anything notable from a fantasy perspective, but he was the only running back besides Jamaal Williams to see the field Sunday night, as fellow ball carrier Devante Mays served only as insurance. Ripkowski could work in a similar role in Week 13 if Ty Montgomery (ribs) remains sidelined, but in that scenario, Williams would still figure to dominate the backfield touches like he did against the Steelers.