Packers' Aaron Ripkowski: Hauls in one catch Monday
Ripkowski posted nine yards on one reception Monday against the Lions.
The third-year pro only has one rush in the red zone this season, and he hasn't been deployed like the Packers' prior FB John Kuhn. Ripkowski matched a season-low three offensive snaps Monday, and he should stay off fantasy radars until he can log red-zone touches.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Ripkowski: Records two touches Thursday•
-
Packers' Aaron Ripkowski: Limited to blocking duty in Week 1•
-
Packers' Aaron Ripkowski: Set to start at fullback•
-
Packers' Aaron Ripkowski: Sees first preseason action•
-
Packers' Aaron Ripkowski: Becomes bigger factor•
-
Packers' Aaron Ripkowski: Effective on four carries•
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...
-
Week 10 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 10.
-
Week 10 TE rankings
Check out our expert rankings for Week 10.
-
Week 10 WR rankings
Check out our expert rankings for Week 10.