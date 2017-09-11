Packers' Aaron Ripkowski: Limited to blocking duty in Week 1
Ripkowski played 22 snaps on offense in Sunday's victory over the Seahawks, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.
Ripkowski averaged nearly three touches per game in 2016, but he was limited to blocking duty in Week 1 and did not record a carry nor a reception. He did not record his first touch last year until Week 5, so he could still get involved in the offense down the road.
