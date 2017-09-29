Packers' Aaron Ripkowski: Records two touches Thursday
Ripkowski had one carry for four yards and one reception for six yards in Thursday's victory over the Bears.
Ripkowski had just one touch through the Packers' first three games, but he doubled that total Thursday after running backs Ty Montgomery (ribs) and Jamaal Williams (knee) left the game. The Packers figure to let Aaron Jones and/or Devante Mays handle the bulk of the running back duties as long as Montgomery and Williams are out, but Ripkowski could get more involved again like he was in 2016, when he totaled 43 touches over the team's final 13 games.
